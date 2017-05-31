NBI nabs woman posing as lawyer

OPERATIVES of the National Bureau of Investigation-Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-AOTCD) arrested Myrna Rosales Velez who impersonated lawyer Paula Defensor-Knack and introduced herself as a consultant of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre. A complainant, who has pending cases before the courts in Quezon City and San Mateo, Rizal said she met Velez at the Department of Justice. Velez offered to help her and in exchange demanded P580,000 as acceptance and other fees. She later found out, through Justice Undersecretary Raymond Mecate, that there is no consultant by that name at the DOJ. It was learned that Defensor-Knack is already residing abroad. Velez was also found to have numerous cases involving swindling and illegal recruitment under various names and aliases. She also has an outstanding warrant of arrest before Regional Trial Court Branch 20 of Malolos, Bulacan.