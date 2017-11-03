NBI, Ombudsman urged to probe SSS execs

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the Office of the Ombudsman and the Capital Markets Integrity Corp. (CMIC) should investigate the alleged illegal dealings of four senior executives of the Social Security System (SSS) in the stock market, according to a lawmaker.

“We are astounded at the manner in which the second-highest ranking executive officer [of the SSS]and three [of his]subordinates allegedly took advantage of their positions in transactions and acted for their own interests, rather than for the interests of the pension fund,” Makati City Rep. Luis Campos Jr. said on Wednesday.

“They may have committed prohibited dealings under the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. This is why the NBI and the Ombudsman should get involved,” Campos, also deputy minority leader, added.

Campos urged the NBI to perform a “forensic accounting” on the private stock trades of the executives who are now facing an administrative complaint for “serious dishonesty and grave misconduct” before the Social Security Commission, the pension fund’s governing board.

Those named in the complaint were Rizaldy Capulong, SSS executive vice president, senior vice president and chief actuary George Ongkeko Jr., vice president Reginald Candelaria, officer-in-charge of equities investment division/capital markets group, and Ernesto Francisco Jr., equities product development head.

There may have been several ways by which the executives conducted personal trades using information that was available only to them as managers of the pension fund’s stock market investments, according to Campos.

“They may have been frontrunning and tailgating. It is possible they bought shares for their personal accounts at a lower price before they sent out large buy orders for the SSS portfolio. And then they may have sold their shares once prices were driven up by the buy orders for the pension fund’s account,” the congressman said.

Under the law, public officials and employees are forbidden from having a financial or material interest in any transaction requiring the approval of their office, and from misusing for their private interests classified information known to them by reason of their office.

The complaint alleged that Candelaria and Francisco in particular used information they obtained from an accredited SSS broker to “profit” from the initial public offerings (IPOs) of five companies, instead of recommending them to the Social Security Commission.

Companies use IPOs to list at the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) for the first time so that their shares may be freely bought and sold in the open market.

Campos wants the CMIC to get involved because of allegations that the executives conducted personal trades using the same brokers accredited to buy and sell shares for the SSS account, and that the brokers may have known that the executives directing the pension fund’s trades were also trading for themselves.

He also urged the CMIC to find out whether the accredited brokers gave the SSS executives margin or loan accounts that may have enabled them to conduct large trades and rake in huge profits for themselves without putting up a lot of their own cash.

The CMIC is the PSE’s primary and independent regulator of stockbrokers, who are duty-bound to live up to the highest ethical standards.