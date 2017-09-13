NBI ordered to conduct another DNA test on ‘Kulot’

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct another DNA test on the remains of the boy found with multiple stab wounds in Gapan, Nueva Ecija, after the Philippine National Police (PNP) said he was not 14-year old Reynaldo “Kulot” de Guzman.

“Kulot” was last seen with 19-year-old former UP student Carl Angelo Arnaiz on August 17 in Cainta, Rizal.

Carl was killed before dawn on August 18 by Caloocan City policemen after being accused of robbing taxi driver Tomas Bagcal along C-3 Road, but his remains were found only on August 28, at a morgue in Caloocan.

“Kulot’s” remains were recovered on September 5 at a creek in Gapan.

On Tuesday, Kulot’s parents barred the police from taking samples from the boy’s remains in Cainta, where the family was holding a wake, the last day prior to today’s scheduled interment.

One of Kulot’s siblings had been quoted as saying the body in the coffin bore ear piercings, which Kulot supposedly did not have.

Police on Tuesday also pointed out that the body recovered from Gapan was uncircumcised. A family member said Kulot was circumcised.

On Sunday, Bagcal said he did not see Kulot with Carl.

Aguirre said a re-examination of the body was necessary to uncover the truth.

“You may wonder why the parents [of de Guzman]insist that the body is that of their child, yet their DNAs don’t match. There should be an explanation there. First of all, the absence of a DNA match doesn’t mean the body was not Kulot’s,” he said.

While the courts give weight to DNA test results, there are exceptions to the rule, he said.

“There are times when DNA results are discredited—if the procedure was wrong or the specimen was tainted,” Aguirre said.

For Sen. Panfilo Lacson, a former PNP chief, concerned parties should accept the results of the PNP’s DNA analysis.

This is because of an existing international arrangement that discourages or even disallows getting a second DNA analysis to protect the integrity of the process, said Lacson, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Danger-ous Drugs.

“Assuming that the DNA analysis was authentic and the body that was recovered was not Kulot’s, we have to live with that and leave it at that,” said Lacson.

PNP Deputy Chief for Operations Fernando Mendez Jr. told reporters on Monday they were 100-percent sure of the result of the DNA test, which involved matching DNA samples taken from the body with those from de Guzman’s parents Eduardo Gabriel and Lina de Guzman.

Based on the results of the DNA analysis, the biological parents of the boy found in Nueva Ecija are not Eduardo and Lina. But the PNP admitted it was possible de Guzman was an adopted child.

The Public Attorney’s Office has disputed the PNP findings, noting that the body was positively identified by the parents.

New witness

Lacson’s committee was supposed to resume its inquiry into killings linked to the war on illegal drugs of the PNP, but bad weather forced the panel to cancel the hearing.

Lacson said his committee was set to present a witness who saw Arnaiz alive on board a police car.

The senator said the witness went to his office Thursday and told his staff about what he saw.

The witness, Lacson said, saw Arnaiz alive as a police car passed in front of him. There was a young boy with Arnaiz, the lawmaker said.

with JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA AND RJ CARBONELL