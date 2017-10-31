NBI ordered to serve arrest warrant vs ex-Rizal town mayor, submit report after

THE Sandiganbayan Second Division has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to serve the arrest warrant issued against former Rodriguez, Rizal Mayor Pedro Cuerpo and to submit a report thereon.

In a decision on November 2012, the court convicted Cuerpo of violating Article 231 of the Revised Penal Code. It sentenced him to one month up to six months in jail with a 10-year temporary special disqualification and a fine of P1,000.

The decision “became final and executory on January 9, 2017,” the court said in a resolution promulgated on October 27.

According to the court resolution, records showed that the NBI’s General Services Division received on May 15, 2017 a copy of the arrest warrant dated April 27.

“To date, the NBI has not made any return nor submitted any report regarding the execution of the warrant,” the court said.

It thus directed NBI Director Dante Gierran “to cause the execution of the Warrant of Arrest dated April 27, 2017, and to submit a report thereon to the Court within twenty (20) days from receipt of a copy of this Resolution.”

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the case at the Sandiganbayan against Cuerpo and another individual in 2008, alleging that the respondents, “conspiring and confederating with each other,” “openly refuse[d]to execute” a 2003 order issued by a then-regional trial court judge for them to process the private complainants’s applications for building permits.

The Ombudsman alleged that the supposed refusal “was without any legal justification and despite the fact that the” order was issued within the scope of the then-judge’s jurisdiction and authority.

In its November 2012 decision, the Sandiganbayan’s Second Division found Cuerpo and his co-accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO