THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is investigating the P900-million internal fraud at the Metrobank and Trust Co. (Metrobank) and has placed one of its executives under its custody, a spokesman said.

Ferdinand Lavin told The Manila Times that Maria Victoria Lopez, who has been arrested and detained since Monday, was being investigated for her alleged participation in funneling disbursed loans into fictitious accounts.

“Yes, the case is now being investigated by Atty. Irvin Garcia of the Anti-Fraud Division. She is now detained in one of our jails,” Lavin said.

In a statement, Metrobank confirmed the fraud and said that a case has been filed against Lopez, vice president at the bank’s corporate services unit.