NBI seizes arms cache from Negros policeman

BACOLOD CITY: Assorted high-powered firearms, including assault rifles and volumes of assorted ammunition were confiscated from the house of a policeman here on Friday.

Operatives from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Manila, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Regional Public Safety Battalion 18, swooped down at the house of Senior Police Officer 1 Joshua Barile at Regent Pearl Subdivision in Barangay Alijis here where a cache of firearms and ammunition were found.

Recovered were 31 assorted guns, including M16 and AK47 assault rifles, four hand grenades, magazines of assorted firearms, two vintage bombs and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and several grams of shabu.

Barile, a member of the Regional Command Security Unit, claimed the firearms are pieces of evidence in several criminal cases and were turned over to his custody by the courts.

He said he brought the firearms to his house instead since the vault at the main police station in Barangay 39 was already full of firearms.

Barile also denied he owns the grenade and the suspected shabu.

The police officer is facing murder charges for the killing of Wilmar and Wilfredo Serenio, brother and father of Ricky Serenio, a former member of the Berya drug group here.