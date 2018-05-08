NBI shuts down ‘Peryahan’ in Negros

BACOLOD CITY: Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation-Bacolod (NBI) arrested 24 people on Monday during raids on two draw centers of “Peryahan ng Bayan” after the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) cancelled their permit to operate.

Global Tech Mobile Online Corp. (Globaltech) operates the Peryahan in Negros Occidental.

Retired Marine Major Manuel Fraginal Sr., PCSO executive assistant, said the NBI searched the centers and arrested Globaltech staff at Door #5 in JL Building, Burgos-Lacson in Bacolod City and at North Drive in Escalante City, both premises being used for the online illegal numbers game.

The raiding team seized computers, TV monitors, draw machines, routers and numbers game paraphernalia from the two outlets.

One of those arrested, Globaltech provincial coordinator Lito Estember, earlier told local media that he filed charges of grave coercion and alarm and scandal against Fraginal over his previous operation against Globaltech.

Renoir Baldovino, NBI-Bacolod chief, told Aksyon Radyo- Bacolod that Globaltech has no authority to operate the Peryahan after the PCSO forfeited its Deed of Authority for its failure to pay the government the P100-million Presumptive Monthly Retail Receipt.

The raiding team padlocked the two establishments and posted a notice of closure on its doors for violation of Republic Act 9287, a law that increases the penalty for all illegal numbers games.

But Globaltech, even during the recent attempt of PCSO to close down its Bacolod center, has maintained that court decisions had backed its operations by ordering a status quo.

“The revenue collection of the government from the legal numbers game has been affected with the operation of Peryahan ng Bayan,” Frajinal said.