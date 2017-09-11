NBI slammed in Senate for slow action on P6.4-B ‘shabu’ case at Customs

MEMBERS of the Senate blue ribbon committee slammed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and other government agencies handling the P6.4 billion “shabu” shipment case for their supposed lack of urgency in resolving the issue.

At the resumption of the hearing on the illegal drug shipment, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon questioned the NBI for taking too long to come up with a substantial progress report on the case that happened almost four months ago.

He said the shipment was discovered in a warehouse in Valenzuela city on May 25 and May 26 but almost four months after there have been no significant development aside from the filing of cases against some individuals and issuance of subpoenas.

“Almost four months and up to now except for the information that a case has been filed that a subpoena has been issued up to this point we have not heard any substantial progress,” Drilon said.

He added there appeared to be no urgency in resolving the issue notwithstanding the fact that it was one of the biggest hauls of shabu at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

The NBI filed a complaint against nine individuals involved in the illegal drug shipment only on August 14, almost three months after authorities seized the 605 kilos of shabu in Valenzuela.

Blue ribbon committee chairman Richard Gordon said the committee found it bothering that it took NBI two months to act and file cases.

He added that until now the Customs bureau has not filed any investigation report on the matter.

“Just be aware we are getting tired of the lack of urgency by the executive and by government agencies involved. And by the way that is also nonfeasance,” Gordon told NBI Deputy Director for Investigation Vicente de Guzman.

For a live coverage of the hearing, click here.