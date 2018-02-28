NBI to transfer customs ‘fixer’ to Camp Crame

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said Customs broker Mark Ruben Taguba 2nd will be transferred to Camp Crame in Quezon City on Tuesday. “In compliance with the order of commitment issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 46, Manila, Mark Ruben Taguba Jr., a high profile detainee of the NBI, will be transferred today to the PNP Headquarters Support Service Custodial Center, Camp Crame, Quezon City,” Nick Suarez, public information chief, said in a Viber message. Earlier, the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) ordered the NBI to immediately transfer of Taguba to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame. Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa of Branch 46 of the Manila RTC has allowed the transfer, citing security reasons. The court has reset the arraignment of Taguba and Eirene Mae Tatad to April 6 because of their pending motions to quash. The motions to quash sought dismissal of information or charge sheet against them. Tatad, who was arrested early this month, is detained at the Manila City Jail for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, specifically for importing dangerous drugs. Taguba and Tatad are among the accused in the controversial P6.4-billion shabu shipment from China.