NBI urged to assign medico-legal officer in Negros

BACOLOD CITY: An anti- crime group has asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to assign a medico-legal officer in Negros Occidental to act on cases requiring autopsy. John Chiong, Task Force Crusaders (TFC) national deputy commander, in a letter to NBI Director Dante Gierran dated February 23, said appointing one will expedite a probe stemming from a complaint against a hospital. Part of the NBI investigation was exhumation of the body of 21-year-old Mary Joy Geronca, who died at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) because of alleged negligence. The TFC, however, found out the body has not been exhumed yet because the NBI-Bacolod was still waiting for the availability of the medico- legal officer from the Western Visayas office.