NCAA calls off Tuesday’s double-header

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) postponed the double-header in the Season 93 basketball tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan City due to suspension of classes brought about by the inclement weather caused by Tropical Depression Maring and Typhoon Lanie.

Management Committee chairman Fr. Glyn Ortega, OAR, of host San Sebastian College-Recoletos made the announcement through a text message.

“Games have been cancelled as suspension of classes was already declared in Manila and nearby cities,” said Ortega.

This was the fourth time the league cancelled a playdate for the same reason, with three game days suspended in the first round. Moreover, the postponed games will be moved to a later date.

San Sebastian and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA were supposed to meet in a crucial encounter in the main game at 4 p.m. while Arellano University and Mapua University were scheduled to battle in the opening game at 2 p.m.

The Golden Stags are looking to solidify their grip of a top four spot as they sit on a joint fourth with Colegio de San Juan de Letran on a similar 5-5 win-loss record.

The Altas, for their part, are aiming to keep their Final Four hopes alive as they seek to improve their share of sixth standing on a 4-6 card.

Meanwhile, Arellano U (4-6) is also trying to remain for a playoff contention while Mapua University (1-10) is hoping to end a nine-game skid.