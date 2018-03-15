NCAA Cheerleading tilt explodes today

Perennial contenders Arellano University and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta go at it again as the 93rd NCAA Cheerleading Competition unfolds today before an expected mammoth crowd at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Displaying a clean and tough routines, stunts and tosses, the AU Chiefsquad topped last year’s edition by garnering a cumulative score of 218, besting the Altas Perpsquad, who would up at second with a score of 199.50.

Competition starts at 3 p.m.

It was the second title by AU after claiming its first three seasons ago.

The Mapua Cheerping Cardinals finished third a year ago with 191.00 and should give the league big guns a run for the money.

But this early, both the AU Chiefsquad and Altas Perpsquad have emerged the early favorites as the two have finished in the top two in the last five years.

The Las Pinas-based school, the league’s most titled with nine, has bested AU in 2012 and 2013 and 2015 while the latter reigned supreme in 2014 and last year.

Perpetual Help coach Ruf del Rosario said they will give their best to regain the title this year.

“We will give it our very best to preserve the tradition of Perpetual Help in NCAA cheerleading,” said del Rosario.

Under del Rosario’s tutelage, the Altas Perpsquad have won all but four of the previous 13 editions of the event since the sport was first introduced to the league calendar in 2004.

Apart from Perpetual Help and AU, the other schools that won a title were Mapua in the inaugural year in 2004 and the Jose Rizal U Pep Squad in 2008.