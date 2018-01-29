NCAA to introduce 3×3 basketball

The NCAA has introduced 3×3 as a special event this year with the hopes of making it a regular event in the near future.

Paul Supan, Jose Rizal athletic director and NCAA Management Committee representative, said the plan was part of the league’s effort to help the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas’ grassroots development program while helping the fast-growing sport.

“The NCAA has always allowed our athletes to represent the country in the international tournament and we hope to do the same in 3×3 basketball,” said Supan.

Over the weekend, the NCAA succeeded in hosting its first ever 3×3 event with Letran topping the Under-14 division and JRU ruling the Under-18 section that was hosted by JRU at its Kalentong campus in Mandaluyong City.

A total of eight of the 10 participating schools have joined the event and the league is expecting full participation in future seasons.

Interestingly, the tournament comes at a time when the Phl is hosting its biggest ever 3×3 event—the 2018 FIBA 3×3 World Cup scheduled June 8-12 at the Phl Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

And 3×3 is already an Olympic sport.

“It’s a special event and could be a demonstration sport in the next few seasons and eventually a regular event,” said Supan.