NCAA All Stars blasts off today

The NCAA holds its fourth All-Star Game today at the Filoil Arena in San Juan City with Lyceum of the Philippines University’s CJ Perez, San Beda’s Robert Bolick and Javee Mocon, Letran’s Rey Nambatac and Arellano U’s Kent Salado leading the way.

Unlike in the first three editions, the league had done away with the East and West teams and opted to divide to name the squads as the Saints or schools with Saint-based names and Heroes or teams named after the PH’s National heroes.

Perez and Salado lead the Heroes with LPU’s Topex Robinson as their coach while Bolick, Mocon and Nambatac pace the Saints with San Beda’s Boyet Fernandez as their mentor in their showdown set at 4 p.m.

The other members of the Heroes are AU’s Lervin Flores and Allen Enriquez, Emilio Aguinaldo College’s Sydney Onwubere, Francis Munsayac and Jerome Garcia, Jose Rizal’s Teytey Teodoro, John Ervin Grospe and Jed Mendoza, LPU’s Mer Ayaay and Mike Nzeusseu and Mapua’s Laurenz Victoria, Christian Bunag and JB Raflores.

Letran’s Bong Quinto and JP Calvo, St. Benilde’s JJ Domingo, Gerald Castor and Edward Dixon, San Beda’s Davon Potts, San Sebastian’s Alvin Baetiong and Ian Valdez and Perpetual Help’s Prince Eze, JG Ylagan and Gab Dangangon complete the Saints’ roster.

San Beda’s Cameroonian swing man Arnaud Noah will be back to reclaim the slam dunk title he won in the annual event’s inaugural staging four seasons ago as he competes against a cast headed by Arellano U’s Lervin Flores.

San Beda’s AC Soberano, for his part, defends the three-point shooting crown against a talented field headed by last year’s runner up LPU’s Wilson Baltazar, San Sebastian’s RK Ilagan and EAC’s Sydney Onwubere.