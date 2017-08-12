NCAA suspends LPU coach, Benilde’s Domingo

Lyceum of the Philippines University head coach Topex Robinson and College of St. Benilde player JJ Domingo were slapped with a one-game suspension each for their unsportsmanlike conduct in their previous games in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament.

The decision was announced by NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) chair Fr. Glyn Ortega, OAR, of host school San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Saturday.

Lyceum mentor Robinson lost his cool after he was assessed with two quick technical fouls with over six minutes to go in the second quarter of the Pirates’ game against Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) last Thursday. Lyceum won that match, 97-93.

“I respect the circumstances of the bad decisions I’ve made during our game against EAC. It’s an opportunity for us to grow as leaders as we play Letran,” Robinson told The Manila Times in a text message.

Domingo was also ejected for a flagrant foul on San Sebastian’s Allyn Bulanadi in the Blazers’ embarrassing 71-101 defeat to the Golden Stags on Friday.

There is a league house rule that an ejected coach or player will be meted out an automatic one-game suspension.

Meanwhile, on the issue of University of Perpetual Help System DALTA coach Nic Omorogbe, who apparently destroyed the door of their locker room out of frustration following their 61-63 loss to Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Ortega said they have not tackled it yet.

Perpetual Help’s athletic director Sammy Acaylar, who recently replaced Jeff Tamayo as the school’s Mancom representative, assured the Altas will shoulder the expenses to repair the damaged door.

“He (Omorogbe) was just emotional after the loss but on the damaged door, we will shoulder everything to repair it,” said Acaylar, who is also the coach of the men’s national volleyball team in the upcoming 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.