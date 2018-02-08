NCAA volley Final Four battle explodes today

Arellano University and San Beda try to forge an interesting title duel while Jose Rizal and Perpetual Help seek to spoil it as they collide today in the Final Four of the 93rd NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Assured of a twice-to-beat incentive after ending the elimination round tied on top with 8-1 (win-loss) slates, the Lady Chiefs tangle with the Lady Bombers at 4 p.m. while the Lady Red Spikers tackle the Perpetual Help Lady Altas at 2 p.m. eyeing a win that would arrange a best-of-three finals showdown next week.

AU is eyeing a second straight finals appearance where it hopes to capture a second straight crown and third overall while San Beda is aiming to make it to the finals for the first time ever.

“Winning the title has always been our goal. But we need to focus in the Final Four first before thinking of anything,” said AU coach Obet Javier in Filipino.

Perpetual Help and Jose Rizal, which finished third and fourth after the elims with 7-2 and 6-3 marks, respectively, for their part, eye to extend the series to another game on Tuesday.

The Lady Altas fought hard in their first game against the Lady Red Spikers but ended up absorbing a heartbreaking 26-28, 18-25, 27-29 defeat on January 11 while the Lady Bombers extended their earlier duel with the Lady Chiefs to a set before falling, 11-25, 25-22, 18-25, 16-25, on January 16.

Shola Alvarez, an MVP contender who leads the league in scoring with an average of 21.33 points a game, said she would try to make the most out of her final season.

“I will give it all since this could be my last game in the NCAA,” said Alvarez.

Meanwhile, San Beda and reigning titlist CSB face off at 11 a.m. in the first stepladder semis game with the winner tackling No. 2 Arellano U Tuesday in the men’s division.

Perpetual Help swept the elimination round in nine games to automatically advance to the best-of-three finals.