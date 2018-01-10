NCAA women’s volley action resumes today

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and College of Saint Benilde shoot for share of lead when they tackle separate foes in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament today at The Arena in San Juan City.

Perpetual Help takes on San Beda College at 12:30 p.m. while Benilde battles Lyceum of the Philippines University at 11 a.m.

The Lady Altas, Lady Blazers and Lady Red Spikers are in a three-way tie for second with 1-0 each behind defending champion Arellano University, holder of a clean 2-0 mark.

Perpetual Help started its campaign with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 win over Lyceum.

“We’ve set big goals for this year but initially, we want to make it to the Final Four first,” said Lady Altas mentor Macky Cariño, who steered St. Benilde to its first-ever women’s title in 2015 before transferring to Perpetual Help to replace Sammy Acaylar.

Maria Lourdes Clemente, Cindy Imbo and Bianca Tripoli are expected to deliver for the Lady Altas anew after combining for 37 points in their first game.

But Perpetual Help is up for the challenge against an equally impressive San Beda side.

The Lady Red Spikers are coming off a 23-25, 25-19, 13-25, 25-19, 15-9 come-from behind win over Jose Rizal University in their opening game.

“We’re preparing for a tough match because San Beda is a veteran team,” stressed Cariño.

San Beda will be parading Marie Nieza Viray, Cesca Racraquin and Satrianni Espiritu—the team’s top scorers against the Lady Bombers.

Nieza had 19 while Racraquin, a member of the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League, chipped in 13.

Espiritu added 11 markers.

On the other hand, the Lady Blazers is fresh from 25-22, 25-11, 25-20 demolition of the Letran Lady Knights.

“This is a short tournament so every victory counts,” said Benilde coach Arnold Laniog, who will be relying on middle hitter Ranya Musa and wing spiker Rachele Ann Austero.