NCarolina town cuts cost, goes green

WILMINGTON, North Carolina: The city’s efforts at green energy are apparently paying off, according to a report issued by city spokeswoman Malissa Talbert.

The installation of solar panels on the city’s street sweeper building on Marsteller Street has seen the facility generate an electric bill of $478 for all of 2017, “or about $40 per month on average,” Talbert said. The city renovated the building in 2009 and installed solar panels at a cost of about $82,000.

“Energy costs for a non-green building of the same size are estimated to be about $12,000 per year. In other words, the electric bill for this building for an entire year is less than what a non-green building would cost in just one month,” Talbert said in her report.

“The building has several energy saving features, including solar power and solar heated water that is used to provide heat in the winter,” Talbert said.

Last week, the city began installing 250 light-emitting diode (LED) lights in the Market Street parking deck.

“The lighting will reduce energy consumption and maintenance costs as well as increase the safety of those using the deck,” Talbert said.

The $80,000 project is expected to wrap up this month and pay for itself within five years, she said. The city also plans to install LED lighting in the Second Street parking deck next year.

Earlier this year, the city installed 49 LED lights at the Davis Center at Maides Park and has already reduced energy use by 17 percent on average, Talbert said. The city also installed 80 LED lights at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center and has seen an average 16 percent reduction in electricity use, saving about $400 per month.

“In addition, lighting for approximately one-third of city parks have been converted to LED lighting so far,” she said.