NCCA celebrates 30th anniversary

Honors ‘The Times,’ organizations and individuals supporting its mission

It has been 30 years since the late President Corazon Aquino signed Executive Order No. 118 into Republic Act 7356 to establish the National Commission for Culture and the Arts. Following three decades of honing, supporting and promoting the heart and soul of the country, the organization best known today as NCCA fittingly shared the milestone in honoring individuals and organizations supportive of its mission and endeavors in a glittering ceremony at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Hotel on May 17.

Among those recognized for their contribution in the propagation and development of Filipino culture and the arts include movie and TV personalities Piolo Pascual, Enchong Dee and Ogie Alcasid who partook of the celebration despite their busy schedules.

Celebrities who sent representatives to accept the awards in their honor were Dingdong Dantes as Youth Ambassador, and National Youth Commission chairman and National Literature Month Ambassador Aiza Seguerra.

Pillars of the NCCA National Committees (heads of the National Executive Council) were loudly applauded for bringing honor to the country through their works and leadership, namely Felipe de Leon for Music, National Artist Ramon Santos for the Arts, the late Eddie Romero for Cinema, Shirley Halili-Cruz for Dance, Glecy Atienza for Dramatic Arts, Lutgardo Labad for Dramatic Arts, and Christopher Rollo for Visual Arts.

For the Subcommission on Cultural Communities and Traditional Arts, the following were recognized, Al-Anwar Anzar, Consuelo Paz, Eufracio Abaya, Alphonsus Tesoro, Kate Botengan, Alicia Magos, Nagasura Madale and

Norma Sharief.

From the Subcommission on Cultural Heritage they were: Felice Prudente Sta. Maria, Jaime Laya, Melquiades dela Cruz, Emelita Almosara, Regalado Trota-Jose, Fr. Harold Rentoria, Araceli Salas, Maria Luisa Camagay, Rosa Vallejo, the late Antonio Santos, Angel Bautista and Eustacio Orobia.

For the Subcommission on Cultural Dessemination: Narcissa Munasque, Alfred Gabot, Mario Miclat, Rodrigo Cornejo, and National Artist Virgilio Almario who is NCCA Chairman [who extended his wishes for the Commission through a video message from Venice, Italy as he was attending the 57th Venice Art Biennale].

Moreover, NCCA recognized its media partners as well, with The Manila Times among four dailies given the honor for print. GMA Network and ABS-CBN led Television honorees along with TV5, UNTV and PTV 4, and DZBB and DZRH radio.

Finally, SM Supermalls was given a Citation for Private Organization for its endless support for NCCA’s project both as a venue and partner in its projects.

NCCA executive director Rico Pableo led the evening’s event, which also had as one of its highlights sand artist Joseph Valerio expertly using his medium to form the 30th anniversary logo of the agency.

The event ended with the powerful combination of voices of Dulce, Bituin Escalante, Ima Castro, Frenchie Dy and Joey Ayala in a grand production number.