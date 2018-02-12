NCCA celebrates arts month in Angono

Dubbed as the Art Capital of the Philippines, Angono was chosen by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) to host the commemoration of the National Arts Month this February. The town features paintings and artworks of Filipino artists from different regions and provinces at the Angkla Art Gallery and will be conducting art exhibits and free workshops on arts, dance, photography, theater and creative writing. The fest also honors artworks of Carlos ‘Botong’ Francisco and 105th birthday celebration of Lucio San Pedro featuring his compositions and music. Meanwhile in Taytay, Hamaka Festival is celebrated in a weeklong thanksgiving aimed to showcase the skills of Taytayenos in terms of woodworks (Hamba or door frame), sewing machine (MAkina), garments/couturier’s design (KAsuotan). The festival aims to promote tourism in Taytay and boost its famed woodworks and garments.