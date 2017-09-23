NCCA extends submission for Translator’s Prize

The National Commission on Culture and the Arts (NCCA) extends the call for Translator’s Prize to October 31. Dubbed “Gawad Rolando Tinio sa Pagsasalin,” the award is open to all Filipino citizens of legal age. It seeks to gather manuscripts of works in different literary forms translated into Filipino.

This answers to the mandate of the Commission to encourage and monitor a comprehensive translation program which shall make works by Filipinos and selected foreign classics equally accessible to Filipino as well as international readers.

For this year, translation entries for three categories are open: epics (epikong bayan); short stories (maikling kwento); and poetry (panulaan). The award is in the amount of P250,000, which will compensate for the year-long work allotted for the translation.