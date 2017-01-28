NCCA gears up for National Arts Month

February is National Arts Month (NAM), and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts’ (NCCA) led by its chairman National Artist Virgilio Almario and OIC-executive director Marichu Tellano, is leading the whole nation in celebrating creativity, artistry and imagination for the whole month.

The annual celebration started with the signing of Presidential Proclamation 683 in 1991, declaring February as National Arts Month. Over the years, NCCA as well as private and government agencies organize events and activities to highlight the artistic brilliance of the Filipinos.

Headed by its commissioner Teddy Co, NCCA’s Subcommission on the Arts (SCA), comprising the national committees on architecture, cinema, dance, literature, music, theater and the visual arts, encourages everyone to partake and support artistic endeavors happening around the country that will also raise awareness on the need to promote, preserve and enrich the country’s artistic heritage.

This year, the SCA has come up with the, theme “Malikhain. Mapagbago. Filipino.” for the NAM celebration. The theme underscores the creative power of the arts and its role as a catalyst for change. It also highlights arts as a reflection of the nation’s soul, and from it our pride of being Filipino.

NCCA’s celebration of NAM will begin with an opening program on February 5 at the Rizal Park, where there will be free workshops on the different arts in the afternoon and a show in the evening. There will also be events, activities and shows organized by local governments, government agencies and private institutions supported by the NCCA.

The National Arts Month will culminate with the Ani ng Dangal (Harvest of Honors) Awards, where artists who have earned international awards and accolades during the past year will be honored. It is set for last week of February.