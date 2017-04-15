NCCA head launches new ‘Aklat ng Bayan’

National Commission for Culture and the Arts Chairman and National Artist Virgilio Almario launched his latest publication entitled Introduksiyon sa Leksikograpiya sa Filipinas at the Bulwagang Romualdez of the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF). The book is the most recent addition to the KWF Aklat ng Bayan series.

In a two-day lecture preceding the book launch, Almario discussed the history and development of lexicography in the Philippines as shaped by socio-political forces.

His discussion mainly focused on the research of Ceasar Hidalgo (1521 to 1977) as well as the works of Noceda-San Lucar and Serrano-Laktaw. Various movements in the field of lexicography concepts of comparative lexicography, purism and universal approach in the study of Philippine language were also tackled.

Almario traced the roots of the book to his childhood fancy of reading dictionaries. He also highlighted the importance of having a monolingual dictionary as opposed the bilingual tradition in lexicography that was prevalent in the colonial times. One of the first answers to this call for a “monolingual dictionary” was the UP Diksiyonaryong Filipino released in 2001 authored by Almario himself.

Also present at the launch were National Artist for Music Ramon Santos, renowned journalist Randy David, NCCA’s new Executive Director, Rico Pableo Jr., members of Almario’s family and cultural workers from attached cultural agencies.

Almario is also expected to release the second edition of UP Diskyunaryong Filipino after Introduksiyon sa Leksikograpiya sa Filipinas.