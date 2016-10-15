NCCA opens committee memberships

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the country’s de facto Ministry of Culture, is accepting applications for memberships to its 19 national committees for the arts for the term 2017 to 2019. Artists and cultural workers are encouraged to submit their applications.

The NCCA works in close partnership with artists and cultural workers, in recognition of their work and practice which constitute arts and culture in the country. Civil society is also encouraged to submit applications for the committees, towards involving them in the development, conservation, and promotion of Philippine culture and the arts.

The NCCA is made up of the Subcommissions on the Arts (SCA), Cultural Heritage (SCH), Cultural Communities and Traditional Arts (SCCTA), and Cultural Dissemination (SCD). These in turn are made up of a total of 19 national committees, representing the 19 sectors of arts and culture, and keeping track of almost 200 executive council members nationwide. This organizational structure allows for the participation of civil society, cultural workers, and artists in the formulation and implementation of programs and projects of the Ministry of Culture.

The SCA is made up of seven national committees: Architecture and Allied Arts, Cinema, Dance, Dramatic Arts, Literary Arts, Music, Visual Arts. The SCH has six national committees: Archives, Art Galleries, Historical Research, Libraries and Information Services, Monuments and Sites, and Museums. The SCCTA has three national committees: Central Cultural Communities, Northern Cultural Communities, and Southern Cultural Communities. Finally, the SCA has three national committees: Language and Translation, Communication, and Cultural Education.

The goal is for each committee to have representation from different sectors and across geographic locations. Filipino citizens who are of good standing, and are recognized and active practitioners their respective fields, are eligible for membership. They must also be willing to devote sufficient time and effort to do volunteer work for the NCCA and the different sectors.

Each committee has its own guidelines and requirements, which are available to the public at the NCCA website (www.ncca.gov.ph). Application forms may also be downloaded from the website or obtained from the NCCA office in Intramuros Manila. The deadline of submission of applications for SCD has passed (it was October 11), but the three other subcommissions are accepting applications until October 21.

The elections of officers of committees and subcommissions will be from October to December 2016.

