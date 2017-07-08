NCCA opens curatorial proposals for 16th Venice Architecture Biennale

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), in partnership with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and the Office of Senator Loren Legarda, announces the open call for curatorial proposals at the 16th Venice Architecture Biennale.

Initiated by la Fondazione la Biennale di Venezia, NCCA hopes to better the country’s inaugural participation in 2016 in this year’s edition of the festival.

The selected curatorial proposal will officially represent the Philippines in this important global exhibition platform of contemporary architecture. In enhancing the presence of the country’s participation, the Philippine Pavilion will be realized at Artiglierie in Arsenale, the major venue of the Venice Biennale.

Filipino architects, curators, practicing artists from the different disciplines, urban planners, ecological activists, geographers, historians and critics of space, heritage workers, and others are encouraged to participate – either by a single curator or by a team of two curators.

Curatorial proposals must be submitted on or before August 30. Announcement of winning proposals will be on September 30, 2017.

The selected proposal will be realized in the Philippine Pavilion in the Arsenale in Venice to be opened on May 26, 2018 and will run until November 25, 2018.