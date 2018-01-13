NCCA opens Philippine Heritage Awards 2018 application

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) announces the call for applications for the Philippine Heritage Awards with a deadline for submission on February 8.

An annual conservation recognition program, the Philippine Heritage Awards grant monetary prizes, awards, and citations to heritage programs and projects meritorious for the achievements and important contributions and services rendered in the area of heritage preservation and conservation. Submitted projects are assessed against a broad spectrum of criteria including the heritage outcome, conservation practices, social and community benefits, sustainability, challenges faced and partnerships demonstrated.

Applications for the Philippine Heritage Award are open for six categories:

1. Adaptive Reuse for projects that utilized buildings, other built-structures and sites of value for purposes other than that for which they were intended originally.

2. Conservation – Built Heritage for projects that relate to conservation of built heritage including bridges, government buildings, houses of ancestry, traditional dwellings, quartels, train stations, lighthouses, small ports, educational, technological and industrial complexes, and their settings, and landscapes with notable historical and cultural significance.

3. Conservation – Movable Cultural Properties for the restoration and conservation of movable cultural properties.

4. Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage for projects that safeguard oral traditions, usages, customs, languages and other expressions; performing arts; social practices, religious rites, rituals, culinary traditions and festive events; knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe, worship; and traditional craftsmanship.

5. Heritage Education and Interpretation for publications, performances, cultural practices and traditions, events, exhibitions, displays, site interpretations, tours, seminars/workshops/trainings, and multimedia including smartphone apps, websites and social media which emphasize and promote education, interpretation, and community engagement towards the protection and conservation of tangible and intangible cultural properties.

6. Heritage Programs Support to recognize the extraordinary commitment and active involvement of an organization, local government unit, or corporation in supporting heritage programs.

Applications must be submitted at The Philippine Heritage Awards Secretariat Cultural Heritage Section National Commission for Culture and the Arts NCCA Building, 633 General Luna Street, Intramuros 1002 Manila.