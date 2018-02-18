NCCA, PIA partner for cultural promotion

The Philippine Information Agency (PIA), through its Regional Office in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), is partnering with the NCCA for a Luzon-wide cultural promotions program for 2018.

The partnership aims to generate awareness and appreciation as well as promote the preservation of the different culture and tradition, arts and heritage in Luzon regions, as well as cultural efforts and bringing the cultural programs to the regions.

NCCA has allotted almost P20 million for culture and the arts projects for the Luzon cluster. The programs in focus are the creation of valued creative works, historical research, cultural literacy, conservation and preservation of built heritage, forums on cultural sensitivity and awareness, projects on the seven arts, Filipino values formation, and preservations of intangible heritage.

Under the administration of Virgilio Almario, NCCA is working on the creation of the Department of Culture and the Commission’s intensified efforts toward the preservations of ICH in the country.

Almario highlighted the need to engage the sector in efforts of documenting and preserving intangible cultural heritage particularly the epics, oral traditions, beliefs and other immaterial manifestations of culture.

On the other hand, PIA-CAR, led by its regional director Helen Tibaldo, spearheads the convergence of the seven regional offices of the PIA for collaboration for cultural promotions.