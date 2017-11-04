NCCA to spearhead ‘Sayaw Pinoy’ in December

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) through the National Committee on Dance headed by Shirley Halili-Cruz has organized this year’s 2017 Sayaw Pinoy: NCCA National Dance Competition as part of its objective to promote dance in its various forms. This year’s competition will be held in Cebu City, from December 16 to 17.

The program aims to stress the importance of the competition as it raises the artists’ consciousness on the value of artistic excellence. It provides opportunities for artists to maximize their potential, develop emotional fitness through teamwork and develop dependability, responsibility, commitment, sportsmanship, discipline, creativity and awareness of the value of the art of dance.

This year, Sayaw Pinoy opens the following categories for dance groups with a minimum of six members each: folk dance, contemporary, ballroom, and hip-hop. The competition is open to all Filipino citizens aged 13 and up with dance pieces reflecting the core values of marangal, malikhain, mapagbago and Filipino. Deadline of submission of entries for interested groups is on November 30.