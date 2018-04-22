NCCA spearheads National Heritage Month

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) announces the celebration of National Heritage Month in the month of May with the theme, “Pambansang Pagkakaisa para sa Pamana” (National Unity for Heritage).

Led by Chairman and National Artist for Literature, Virgilio Almario together with the Head of Subcommission on Cultural Heritage Fr. Harold Rentosa, NCCA will offer lectures, exhibits and many cultural feats at hand, living up to this year’s theme.

The celebration kicks off on May 2 at Ecoland, SM City Davao Annex, Davao City. To grace the event are Davao City Mayor, Sara Duterte Carpio and NCCA Chairman Almario. There will be various theatrical performances, including numbers from the Philippine Opera Company, Joey Ayala and a stamp launching partnered with Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost). NCCA annually partners with Filipino Heritage Festival Inc., led by its president, Armita Rufino to further intensify the efforts on conserving the Filipino heritage from age-old traditions to architectural wonders of the country that are historically significant.

The Heritage Month covers all dates in May—showcasing multiple lectures namely the Youth Forum on Heritage to these cities: Davao, Taguig, Aklan, Cagayan, Tabuk and Cabanatuan. Moreover, “Journeys on Galleon,” a theatre production written and directed by Floy Quintos is also one to look out for.

Exhibits are also highlights of National Heritage Month. With the frontline on exhibit of ‘Heritage Churches,’ PHLPost again will launch a Commerative Stamp, as their awareness efforts to the country’s heritage places.

Furthermore, an on-tour Heritage Preservation will take place in Zambales with these sites to be visited: San Andres Apostol Parish Church or Masinloc Church recently declared as a National Cultural Treasure, and Casa San Miguel.

Philippine traditional musical instruments, and the works and legacy of National Artists will also be on display in selected malls and cities nationwide.

Multi-disciplinary performances are also to be watched out. Dubbed as “Balagtasayawit 2018 ng Palihang Hagonoy,” this will take place in SM Lipa and SM Calamba. Mindanao’s colorful clothing heritage is also put under the limelight with an exhibit of “Habi” –Journey through Handwoven Textiles and Mindanao tapestry fashion show with Renee Salud.