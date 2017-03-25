NCCA welcomes new roster of leaders

After welcoming National Artist Virgilio Almario as new Chairman to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, new committee members and subcommission officials from the four Subcommissions—Arts, Cultural Dissemination, Cultural Heritage, Cultural Communities and Traditional Arts—were sworn in for the term 2017 to 2019. Committee members of the Subcommission on Cultural Dissemination (SCD) headed by Commissioner Orlando Magno took oath in a ceremony facilitated by Congresswoman Evelina Escudero of the First District of Sorsogon at the Manila Pavilion.

Following the SCD oath taking, the members of the Subcommission on Cultural heritage, headed by Commissioner Harold Rentoria, OSA., took oath in a ceremony facilitated by NCCA’s then OIC Executive Director and currently serving Deputy Executive Director Marichu Tellano.

The oath taking of two Subcommissions immediately took place. Congressman Christopher de Venecia of the Fourth District of Pangasinan facilitated the oath taking of the of Subcommission on the Arts headed by Commissioner Teddy Co while NCCA Chairman and National Artist Almario led the ceremony for the Subcommission on Cultural Communities and Traditional Arts headed by Commissioner Alphonsus Tesoro.

Finally, NCCA welcomed its new Executive Director. Per directive of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, Executive Director Rico Pableo Jr. was sworn into office last in a ceremony facilitated by NCCA Chairman Almario. The event was followed by the official introduction of Executive Director Pableo to the members of the NCCA Secretariat.