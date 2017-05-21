NCotabato jailbreak ‘brains’ recaptured

A TOP high risk fugitive with P1 million bounty on his head for leading 157 inmates bolt the North Cotabato District Jail (NCDJ) last January was recaptured in Kidapawan City.

Melvin Juanillo Casangyao alias Hapon, 42, was cornered in Barangay Onica on Friday by provincial police intelligence and public safety battalion backed by elements of the city police, Senior Supt. Emmanuel Peralta of the North Cotabato police, said.

The government offered a P1-million bounty for the re-capture of Casangyao who allegedly masterminded and financed the jailbreak.

“Casangyao is considered one of the high risk detainee-escapees with a standing arrest warrant for violation of Section 12, Article II of RA 9165 (Dangerous Drugs Act of 1972 as amended in 2002) [or drug pushing],” Peralta said in a statement furnished The Manila Times.

Intelligence police agents said they had been pursuing Casangyao all over North Cotabato and nearby provinces only to arrest him in Barangay Onica where he originally resides. It is a village adjacent to Barangay Amas which is the seat of the provincial government and base of the NCDJ facility.

Last January 4, heavily armed men attacked the detention compound purportedly to rescue high profile inmates. A total of 158 prisoners escaped while more than 50 of them were either killed or re-captured in pursuit operations by government forces.

Sources from security officials said other escapees have already joined the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, lawless elements operating in Cotabato and nearby Maguindanao.