NCotabato official urges review of 4Ps

COTABATO CITY: A provincial board member of North Cotabato asked the provincial government to form a body to look into the government’s anti-poverty program or the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) after some recipients were found to have turned mendicants, making it counter-productive.

Board Member Socrates Piñol, through a resolution, recommended to Gov. Emmylou Mendoza to form a council that will review the 4Ps.

This, after he received reports on the decreasing number of farm workers because many of them just depend on the monthly allowance they receive as cash transfer beneficiary.

Piñol said other landowners blame the 4Ps program for the farm workers’ reluctance to work in the farm.

Called the Recommendatory Council, the body will look into the reported dependence of the 4Ps beneficiaries and propose measures to improve the anti-poverty program.

The council will be composed of the municipal agriculture officers and Kidapawan City agriculture officer.

“We will look into the legalities if we could pass an ordinance making the 4Ps program more effective by extending its coverage to the agriculture sector,” Piñol added.

He said that while the 4Ps program is centered on education and health, the agriculture sector and social participation of the recipients should be also be included.

