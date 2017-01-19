NCR construction materials prices firmer in 2016

RETAIL prices of construction materials in the National Capital Region (NCR) picked up pace in 2016 as all commodity groups registered annual markups, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Wednesday.

The PSA said the Construction Materials Retail Price Index (CMRPI) in the NCR grew by an annual average of 1.3 percent for all items in 2016, reversing the previous year’s slight decrease of 0.1 percent.

All the commodity groups posted annual gains led by the masonry materials and plumbing materials indices at 2.0 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

The electrical materials and miscellaneous construction materials indices went up by 0.9 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively, after decreases in the previous year, while other commodity groups showed lower annual average gains during the year, the PSA said.

In December last year, the CMRPI decelerated to an annual growth of 1.8 percent, reversing the 2.2 percent increase posted last November due to sluggish growth of some commodity groups.

The masonry materials index kept its growth rate at 3.0 percent but higher annual increments were seen in the carpentry materials and tinsmithry materials indices at 1.8 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, the PSA said.

On a monthly basis, the CMRPI in the NCR inched up by 0.1 percent in December, the same rate as in the previous month.

“Higher prices were observed in hinges, cement, sand, glazed tiles, G.I. sheets and steel bars during the period,” PSA said.

It said the carpentry materials index inched up by 0.2 percent; tinsmithry materials rose by 0.3 percent; and miscellaneous construction materials added 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, electrical materials and plumbing materials registered flat growth during the month, according to the PSA.