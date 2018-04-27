NCR economy slows, CAR grows the fastest

The National Capital Region (NCR) including Metro Manila lost pace in terms of growth last year but remained the largest contributor to the country’s economy, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported.

Data released by the agency showed that the NCR had the largest share of gross domestic product (GDP) at 36.4 percent even as its growth slowed to 6.1 percent from 7.4 percent in 2016.

The services sector decelerated to 7 percent, from 8 percent previously, following slower growth in the real estate, renting and business activities, financial intermediation, other services and transportation, and storage and communication sectors.

Industry also decelerated, to 2 percent from 5.1 percent, on the back of a decline in construction, manufacturing and electricity, gas and water supply activities.

Lastly, agriculture, hunting, forestry and fishing slowed to 0.7 percent from 2.5 percent.

The NCR posted the highest per capita gross regional domestic product (GRDP) at P244,453 in 2017, 5 percent higher compared to 2016 and nearly three times the national average of P85,952.

Nine regions posted accelerated growth in 2017, the PSA said, with the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) growing the fastest.

“Among the regions, nine recorded accelerated economies during the year,” it said.

The CAR recorded 12.1 percent growth; Davao, 10.9 percent; Western Visayas, 8.4 percent; Soccsksargen, 8.2 percent; Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, 7.3 percent; Cagayan Valley, 7.2 percent; Calabarzon, 6.7 percent; Mimaropa, 6.2 percent; and Caraga, 4.3 percent.

Like the NCR, the following regions’ economies also grew at a slower pace: Central Luzon (9.3 percent), Northern Mindanao (5.9 percent), Ilocos (5.8 percent), Central Visayas (5.1 percent), Bicol (5.1 percent), Zamboanga Peninsula (2.3 percent) and Eastern Visayas (1.8 percent).