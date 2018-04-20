NCR pulls away from Palaro rivals

BANTAY, ILOCOS SUR: Powerhouse National Capital Region (NCR) boosted its bid for a 14th straight championship as its athletes raked in more gold on Friday in the 2018 Palarong Pambansa here.

The Big City, with a 74-56-40 gold-silver-bronze haul, pulled away from contenders Calabarzon (45-36-56) and Western Visayas (37-36-45). Cordillera Administrative Region (23-17-19) stood at fourth while Soccsksargen (20-18-26) and Central Visayas (20-18-20) closely followed.

NCR swept the rhythmic gymnastics elementary apparatus, gabbing all six gold medals on top of three silver and two bronze at the Sta. Maria Gym.

Breanna Labadan copped five gold from rope, clubs, ball, individual all-around and team championship to boost the capital’s haul.

The Metro Manila bets also shone in tae kwon do kyorugi (sparring) and table tennis as they reaped a total of nine gold, two silver and three bronze while NCR regained the volleyball secondary girls’ title after dethroning Calabarzon in a five-set thriller, 12-25, 25-12, 25-18, 17-25, 15-12.

In athletics, Eastern Visayas’ lady tracksters had the last laugh as it exacted revenge on Calabarzon in the 4×100-meter relay secondary girls foiling the latter’s bet Jessel Lumapas’ bid for a sweep.

Catherine Manase, Decerie Niala, Lenlyn Sanita and Bianca Jane Combate clocked 47.73 seconds, beating Lumapas, Charlaine De Ocampo, Charmaine De Ocampo and Erica Marie Ruto’s 47.97 seconds at the President Elpidio Quirino Stadium.

“We are extremely happy. We didn’t expect this because last year, we only had the silver and they (Calabarzon) were the champion. It was a reversal this time,” said the 18-year old Manese, who was the headstart runner.

The Southern Tagalogs were actually leading when second runner Lumapas took the baton but the Eastern Visayans were able to pull away in the final 100 meters en route to ruining Lumapas’ potential five-gold haul.

Lumapas, 17, outran Combate and Niala to pocket the 100m gold in 11.99 seconds on Wednesday, ruled the 400m in record-breaking 56.28 seconds on Thursday. She then shattered 4x400m relay’s previous record with her company and topped the 200m in 24.61 seconds earlier.

The pride of Dasmariñas East Integrated High School and her teammates posted 3:53:92 to replace the former mark of 3:54.37 they chalked last year in Antique.

Despite falling short of a sweep, Lumapas remained upbeat as the National Open looms.

“It’s okay. I’ll just continue training because we will join the National Open,” said Lumapas, who was named the Most Outstanding Athlete of this year’s annual games.

Calabarzon’s sprint king Veruel Verdadero, on the other hand, bounced back in the 200m and 4x400m but fumbled again in the 4x100m.

After a dismal bronze finish in the 400m on Thursday, Verdadero netted the top honors in 200m (21.99 seconds) then teamed up with Jovian Calixto, John Roy Calixto and Anthony Bacle to reign in the 4x400m (3:22:34).

Verdadero’s team only finished third (43.52) in the final relay. Vince Jayson Buhayan, John Christian Mediano, Kennard Reyne Alarba and Jeffrey Albania of Western Visayas won the event in record-breaking manner (42.44 seconds).

NCR’s Tara Borlain snared her first gold in the Palaro as she clocked 2:19.78 in the 800m, besting Bicol Region’s fancied barefoot runner Lheslie De Lima (2:19.92) and Western Visayas’ Ma. Isabel Oqueriza (2:22.15).

In basketball secondary boys, NCR booked a return trip to the finals as it dispatched Calabarzon, 91-81. The Big City cagers are set to face Davao Region, which stunned previous losing finalist Western Visayas, 85-80, in the other semifinal pairing.