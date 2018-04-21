NCR still Palaro overall champion

ILOCOS SUR: The National Capital Region (NCR) cruised to its 14th straight champi- onship in the Palarong Pambansa as the Big City hardly broke a sweat in dominating the basketball secondary boys event anew.

NCR finished with a 100-70-50 gold-silver-bronze medal haul to rule the 61st staging of the annual games. The capital region surpassed its tally of 98-66-45 last year in Antique, with half of its golden harvest coming from swimming (36) and gymnastics (22).

Just like last year, Calabarzon registered 55-50-73 while Western Visayas posted 46-45-55 to finish second and third, respectively. The two regions also raised their medal haul this year.

Central Visayas jumped from ninth to fourth this year with 26-25-36, followed by Cordillera Administrative Region (25-22-23), Northern Mindanao (23-18-29), Soccsksargen (21-26-32), Central Luzon (21-21-24), Davao Region (12-27-28) and Cagayan Valley (11-8-14) in the top ten.

Ilocos Region finished No. 11 on 10-11-31 followed by Eastern Visayas (9-10-9), Bicol Region (8-16-28), Caraga (8-10-12), Mimaropa (5-12-12) and Zamboanga Peninsula (1-9-23). Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao was the only participant without a gold as it wound up last with only three bronze to show.

Highlighting the Metro Manila Stalwarts’ stellar run to another crown, NCR representative Nazareth School of National University crushed the Davao Eagles, 100-80, to seize back-to-back titles on Friday at the San Juan Municipal Covered Court here.

Mythical Five playmaker Terrence Fortea tallied 28 points while Most Valuable Player Gerry Abadiano drilled in 24 markers to lead the defending champ. Carl Tamayo chipped in 14 points and Cyril Gonzales added 10 markers.

Following a 33-24 contest in the opening quarter, Fortea and Abadiano sparked a 35-point explosion in the second frame to break away with a 68-35 lead at the half en route to the blowout win.

“We had a good performance in the first half that’s why we won,” said NCR head Goldwyn Monteverde.

NCR’s basketball secondary girls team also snared the crown with 79-73 win against Western Visayas while the elementary boys quintet nabbed the trophy with a 65-59 win over the same region.

At the President Elpidio Quirino Stadium in Bantay, eventual MVP Kier John Napolitano struck a game-winning goal in the last minute to tow NCR over surprise finalist Soccsksargen In football secondary boys.

Former SOX booter Napolitano, who played his first Palaro for the capital region, carved his way into the middle of the box then launched a curler past Best Goalkeeper Eric Mink Gatchuela.

“We felt that God would give us the win. That’s why we worked hard and gave our hundred percent on the field,” said the six-year Palaro veteran. “I didn’t get my championship with Soccsksargen but I got it here with NCR.”

NCR young tanker Jasmine Mojdeh emerged as the most bemedalled athlete as she reaped six gold in swimming elementary girls.

In badminton, Western Visayas seized six gold while NCR grabbed four gold.

A record-breaking 40 record breakers were made this year—19 of those coming from swimming, 16 from athletics and nine from archery.

Meanwhile, Department of Education undersecretary and Palarong Pambansa secretary general Tonisito Umali praised the government of Ilocos Sur for the successful hosting of the biggest sporting event in the country.

“This may be the best Palarong Pambansa ever. This is the best so far,” said Umali.

Palaro goes to Davao City next year.