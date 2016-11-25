NCRPO on full alert status for Black Friday protest

MANILA: The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is on “full alert status” as it monitors areas where the “Black Friday Protest” will be held.

Police personnel have been deployed in areas of convergence of protesters such as the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta Park and the People Power Monument along EDSA, said NCRPO Director Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde.

He said a priority would be traffic management in protest areas, particularly at the vicinity of the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City where the late dictator Pres. Ferdinand Marcos was buried.

Police is expecting the influx of rallyists from different provinces of the country to protest the sneaky burial of the former president at the Libingan last Nov. 18.

Albayalde urged the rallyists to conduct a peaceful and orderly protest action. PNA