NCRPO gets 200 helmets from Filipino-Chinese traders

THE National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) got a boost in its anti-illegal drugs drive with the donation of some 200 pieces of protective motorcycle helmets from the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Incorporated (FFCCCII). Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde, NCRPO director, received the donation from the FFCCCII led by Angel Ngo at Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan in Taguig City (Metro Manila) on Friday. The FFCCCII, the largest organization of Filipino-Chinese businessmen in the country, is a non-stock and non-profit corporation established on March 29, 1954.