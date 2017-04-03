NCRPO joins inspection of bus terminals

Director Oscar Albayalde of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Monday said they will join other law enforcement agencies in the inspection of bus terminals, port areas and churches in Metro Manila and even the international airport in Paranaque City during the observance of Holy Week. This will help ensure safety of the public, especially commuters, who will troop to the provinces starting on April 11. He said the NCRPO and other police units in the region will ensure that all the provincial bus terminals and port areas are in order, peaceful and efficient in their operations. Albayalde already issued directives to all district directors to ensure they carry out their duties properly, saying he hopes the management of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, bus terminals, port areas and churches will coordinate with the police.