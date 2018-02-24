NDF consultant’s son in law charged in DOJ

Criminal charges were filed on Friday at the Department of Justice (DOJ) against the son in law of National Democratic Front consultant Rafael Baylosis.

Alleged New People’s Army member Marklen Maojo B. Maga was formally charged for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Maga is married to the daughter of Baylosis and was arrested in San Mateo, Rizal last February 22.

He underwent preliminary inquest and was assisted by a lawyer from the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO). Senior

Assistant State Prosecutor Clarisa Kuong handled the inquest proceedings. Maga chose not to submit a counter-affidavit and other evidence.

Maga was arrested by joint elements of Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-National Capital Region (CIDG-NCR) and Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP).

Maga was nabbed on the basis of the arrest warrant issued by Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte Regional Trial Court Branch 34 Judge Cesar P. Bordalba for the murder of a soldier in March 2017.

“Incidental to the lawful arrest, the Manila, NCR-CIDG managed to seize from the possession and control of the arrested person one PARA 1911 caliber .45 pistol with serial number 34068 with inserted magazine loaded with seven live ammunition which was discovered from his own black and orange backpack as a police operational procedure,” the complaint reads.

“Aside from the seized firearm, also found inside the bag was a black wallet containing professional driver’s license and identification card under the name of the arrested person,” it stated.