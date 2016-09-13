NDF lauds Iloilo’s support to peace talks

ILOILO CITY: The National Democratic Front of the Philippines negotiating panel headed by Luis Jalandoni based in Oslo, Norway, conveyed its gratitude for Iloilo City’s support to ongoing peace negotiations between the Philippine government and the NDFP.

In a letter dated September 12, 2016 read by Concha Araneta-Bocala of the Panay Island NDFP before members of the Sangguniang Bayan (City Council) here on Tuesday, Jalandoni reiterated that a council resolution gives “a strong boost to our morale and also to many peace advocates in our country and abroad.

He said the expression of support strengthens their resolve to address the roots of the 47-year-old armed conflict and achieve just and lasting peace.

The Europe-based NDF chairman also said Araneta-Bocala is helping in the peace negotiations and her contribution and that of the other recently released consultants will enrich the peace talks.

Bayan Western Visayas has recommended to the City Council to pass the Resolution on Peace, which Araneta-Bocala brought to NDFP officials in Oslo.

Araneta-Bocala, considered head of the Communist Party of the Philippines in Western Visayas, is an NDFP consultant and a cardholder recipient of the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees dated February 24, 1995.