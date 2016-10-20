NDRRMC: Heavy damages on infra, agri expected in 5 regions battered by ‘Lawin’

Heavy damages on infrastructure and agriculture sectors are expected in five regions battered by supertyphoon “Lawin” (international name Haima), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

At a media briefing Thursday morning, NDRRMC Spokesperson Mina Marasigan said the agency is still conducting initial assessment on the damages, thus no exact figures could be provided.

“Lawin” started to batter regions I, II, III, Cordillera Autonomous Region (CAR) and V when it entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility earlier this week. It made landfall in Cagayan province Wednesday evening.

Marasigan said they are still validating reports that two people were killed during the supertyphoon’s onslaught in Isabela province.

Based on initial assessment, she said 13,428 families or 61,126 individuals living in 118 barangays in Regions I, II, III, CAR and V were affected by “Lawin”.

An estimated 3,825 families or 14,895 persons are now taking shelter in 136 evacuation centers in the affected regions. PNA

pna/cc