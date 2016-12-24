NDRRMC Operations Center on ‘blue alert’ for Nina

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) announced that it had placed its NDRRM Operations Center in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on “blue alert” as severe tropical storm “Nina” entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Friday morning.

NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad said this is to ensure the constant monitoring of the weather disturbance and its possible effects.

He also directed all regional and local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) units to take appropriate action and initiate pre-emptive evacuation measures if needed.

A report from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Friday said Nina was last spotted at 960 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

It has maximum sustained winds of up to 95 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 120 kph.

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are expected over the regions of Ilocos, Cordillera and Cagayan Valley.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over rest of the country.

Pagasa also said the northeast monsoon still affects Northern Luzon.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast will prevail over Luzon, and coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate coming from northeast to north, with slight to moderate seas.