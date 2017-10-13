NDRRMC raises ‘blue alert’ as ‘Odette’ dumps rain in Northern Luzon

THE National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) raised its alert status to “blue” on Friday, as Tropical Storm “Odette” dumped rain in some areas of Northern Luzon.

The “Blue alert” status means member agencies of the NDRRMC will conduct 24/7 monitoring of “Odette”, which remains inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

These agencies include the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Health (DoH), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP) and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The NDRRMC also held its Emergency Response Preparedness Response meeting where the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), Department of Transportation (DOTr), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) were also in attendance.

In its initial report on “Odette,” the NDRRMC said there were seven non-passable bridges in the provinces of Isabela and Cagayan.

These are the Alicaocao Overflow bridge in Cauayan City, Isabela, which has not been passable since Wednesday; Sta. Maria-Cabagan Overflow bridge in Sta. Maria, Isabela; and Sto. Tomas-Canzan Overflow bridge in Sto. Tomas, Isabela, which have not been passable since Thursday.

In Cagayan Valley, there were also four bridges that were declared not passable since Thursday.

These are: Bagunot and Abusag bridges in Baggao, Cagayan; and Tawi and Cabasan bridges in Peñablanca, Cagayan.

At 12:40 a.m. Friday, “Odette” made landfall over Santa Ana, Cagayan, and had slightly intensified as it continued to traverse Northern Cagayan, based on the latest Pagasa weather bulletin of Pagasa. DEMPSEY REYES