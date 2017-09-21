NDRRMC resets quake drill to Sept 27

THE National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) moved the Third Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill to September 27.

The rescheduled activity is contained in Memorandum 117 dated September 20, a copy of which was released to media on Thursday.

The NDRRMC and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) ordered concerned agencies and regional offices to conduct the drill that was originally set for Sept. 21, the “National Day of Protest”, which President Rodrigo Duterte proclaimed.

Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad, the NDRRMC executive director and the OCD administrator, signed the memorandum.

The NDRRMC said center of the drill would remain in Bacoor, Cavite.

The NDRRMC also ordered its member agencies to conduct a post-activity evaluation and proper documentation of the earthquake drill.

The day of protest also coincides with the 45th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by the late president Ferdinand Marcos. DEMPSEY REYES