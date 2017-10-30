NEA chief opposes sale, backs Agus-Pulangi rehab

The government’s plans to rehabilitate Mindanao’s Agus-Pulangi hydropower complex should also consider proposals to set up an new state-owned firm that will operate the facility, the chief of the National Electrification Administration (NEA) said.

NEA chief Edgardo Masongsong, who had pushed for the creation of the Mindanao Power Corp. (Minpocor) during the previous Congress, said power co-ops in Mindanao want the facility to remain under government control.

While “the NEA administrator is aware that the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA) mandates the Philippine government to sell its capital-intensive power generation assets,” Masongsong said an exemption should be made for Agus-Pulangi.

“Sana ang Agus at Pulangi maging government-owned and -controlled corporation pero nasa pangangalaga ng Minpocor (I wish that Agus-Pulangi will be placed under Minpocor),” he said at the sidelines of the 38th Annual General Membership Assembly of the Misamis Oriental II Electric Cooperative, Inc.

Masongsong, who represented the 1st Consumer Alliance for Rural Energy (1-CARE) partylist group in the 16th Congress, said a refiled bill calling for the inception of Minpocor could “gain traction in the 17th Congress.”

Earlier this month, the Finance Department said the government would need to spend about P54 billion to rehabilitate Agus-Pulangi. The project has already been offered to China for funding.

“Let us do it now [because]we are not under pressure,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said, noting the move would bolster the country’s power supply and prolong the power plants’ service life.

The National Power Corp. (Napocor) has said the Duterte government needs to take advantage of a projected Mindanao power oversupply in the next three years to rehabilitate Agus-Pulangi.

Also this month, Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said the rehabilitation would proceed “whether you privatize it or not”.