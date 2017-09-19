NEA crafting new policy on rural electrification

The National Electrification Administration (NEA) is crafting a new policy aimed at accelerating the electrification of rural and remote areas across the country in a bid to fulfill the objective of providing power to every Filipino household.

NEA Administrator Edgardo Masongsong said new guidelines would speed up the implementation of rural electrification and access to a sustainable energy program.

Last week, Senators Loren Legarda and Sherwin Gatchalian asked the regulator to allow private sector participation in franchise areas where electric cooperatives had failed to provide the needed service.

Why would the government “spend billions of public funds which are not provided for annually … when in fact the private sector is willing to do this at zero cost to government and at lower cost to consumers?” said Legarda, who chairs the Senate finance committee.

Gatchalian, who heads the Senate energy committee, claimed that electric cooperatives (ECs) were blocking private sector proponents from entering their franchise areas.

Masongsong told the senators that if the private sector was willing to finance the electrification program even “in the far-flung missionary and unviable areas” it won’t be a problem for ECs.