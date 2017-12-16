NEA gets P48.1-M loan for Batanes co-op rehab

The National Electrification Administration (NEA) secured a P48.1-million loan from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to fix power facilities in Batanes province that were damaged by Typhoon Ferdie (international codename: Meranti) in September 2016.

In a statement on Friday, NEA said Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno released the loan last week in a letter to Administrator Edgardo Masongsong to cover all repairs that the Batanas Electric Cooperative Inc. (Batanelco) need to do.

The loan was part of the 2017 national government subsidy to NEA through the Bureau of the Treasury and chargeable against Special Allotment Release Order BMB-C-17-0016799 dated October 9.

So far, Batanelco has finished 80 percent of its rehabilitation of impaired distribution facilities, according to its Batanelco General Manager Victoria Mata.

She said logistical concerns and lack of manpower are some of the hurdles the cooperative faces, despite its best efforts to speed up the rehabilitation.

The delivery of woodpoles, especially those from the United States, takes a long time, as well as construction materials, she added.

Classified as a small electric cooperative, Batanelco is rated AA by the NEA. It covers all six towns in the province, namely Basco, Itbayat, Ivana, Mahatao, Sabtang and Uyugan.

Mata said the power co-op would need at least P50 million to complete the rehabilitation, including replacing power lines on Batan island (56.61 kilometers), Sabtang (18.42 km) and Itbayat (28.39 km).

One of the most powerful storms that struck the country last year, Typhoon Ferdie affected Batanes and other provinces in Regions 1 (Ilocos) and 2 (Cagayan Valley). It left thousands of families homeless.

The NEA was formed on August 4, 1969 through Republic Act 6038, which declared the country’s total electrification on an area coverage basis as a national policy objective.