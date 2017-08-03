NEA highlights accomplishments, challenges

National Electrification Administration (NEA) chief Edgardo Masongsong said on Tuesday that President Rodrigo Duterte had challenged them to achieve 100 percent household electrification, which the agency hopes to complete before Duterte’s term ends in 2022. The NEA plans to energize 2.58 million households in the Philippines, mostly in Mindanao, under the household electrification initiative of the Department of Energy and other units under the DoE. However, it is a challenge because the Philippine government does not have substantial resources to fund this program. Another challenge is adequate power supply, or how the electric cooperatives can ensure that electricity is available especially in times of calamities.