NEA, JICA introduce smart-grid tech in Batangas

To help enhance the reliability of electric cooperatives’ distribution system, the National Electrification Administration (NEA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have teamed up on a project introducing Distribution Network Management System (DNMS) technology to Batangas province.

This smart-grid technology project, which began on January 18, aims to show the DNMS’ effectiveness, and better understand its configuration and how it operates.

The Batangas II Electric Cooperative Inc. (Batelec II) was chosen as the site of the project, which will run until next year.

The project is expected to reduce the number and duration of power outages and improve distribution-system reliability, NEA Deputy Administrator for Technical Services Artis Nikki Tortola said on Tuesday.

“It’s a proven and tested technology,” she added.

The project falls under JICA’s collaboration program with the private sector for the distribution of Japanese technology to the electricity-distribution system and management in the country.

JICA commissioned the Tokyo Electric Power Co. (Tepco) and affiliated firm Takaoka Toko (TKTK) to collaborate with NEA on the project.

Established in 2003, JICA is the executing agency of Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) office. This office handles technical cooperation, ODA loans and investments, and aid, as well as cooperation volunteers and disaster relief programs.

The NEA was formed on August 4, 1969 through Republic Act 6038, which declared the country’s total electrification on an area coverage basis as a national policy objective.